Divergent Planning LLC Has $10.86 Million Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Divergent Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,351 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 9.3% of Divergent Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Divergent Planning LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $10,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of VMBS remained flat at $$53.67 during trading hours on Monday. 8,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,701. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $53.25 and a 12-month high of $54.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.90.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

