Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.89% from the company’s previous close.

DSEY has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Diversey in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Diversey in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Diversey in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Diversey in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Diversey in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Diversey stock opened at $16.31 on Monday. Diversey has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $16.58.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional; and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractors industries.

