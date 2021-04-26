DMScript Reaches Market Cap of $7.76 Million (DMST)

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 25th. DMScript has a total market capitalization of $7.76 million and $1.38 million worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DMScript coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000249 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, DMScript has traded down 29.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00060467 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $137.77 or 0.00265458 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $538.48 or 0.01037569 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00024286 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $340.95 or 0.00656959 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51,720.07 or 0.99657584 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DMScript Coin Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com

Buying and Selling DMScript

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMScript should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMScript using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

