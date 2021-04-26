Dogecoin (DOGE) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6.54 Billion

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 26th. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000491 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogecoin has a market cap of $34.42 billion and approximately $6.54 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 31.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $246.33 or 0.00454927 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004261 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006076 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000598 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 129,348,760,640 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

