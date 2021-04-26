Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 70.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,070 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.50.

Shares of DG stock opened at $213.31 on Monday. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $172.66 and a 12 month high of $225.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $51.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $199.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.73.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

Dollar General announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

