Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.40-4.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.49. The company issued revenue guidance of +9-12% yr/yr to 1.19-1.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.22 billion.

Shares of DORM stock opened at $111.34 on Monday. Dorman Products has a 12-month low of $57.53 and a 12-month high of $113.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.03.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.27. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $301.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dorman Products will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorman Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

In other Dorman Products news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $551,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,648 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,475.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

