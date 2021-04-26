DPRating (RATING) Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. DPRating has a market capitalization of $875,478.52 and $52,940.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DPRating coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DPRating has traded 10% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DPRating Profile

DPRating is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins. DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here . DPRating’s official message board is medium.com/@dprating . The official website for DPRating is token.dprating.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

Buying and Selling DPRating

