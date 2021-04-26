Drep [new] Reaches Market Capitalization of $48.48 Million (DREP)

Drep [new] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Drep [new] coin can now be purchased for $1.21 or 0.00002436 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Drep [new] has traded down 29.8% against the U.S. dollar. Drep [new] has a market cap of $48.48 million and $4.47 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.39 or 0.00064934 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00018519 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00061803 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.25 or 0.00094731 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $354.78 or 0.00711339 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,864.73 or 0.07748799 BTC.

About Drep [new]

DREP is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling Drep [new]

