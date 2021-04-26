Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DCT. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.27.

Shares of NASDAQ DCT opened at $43.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -391.09. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $59.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.82.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $62.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.23 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director (Guernsey) Holdings L.P. Disco sold 6,156,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $273,264,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $222,650.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 231,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,328,644.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,668,433 shares of company stock worth $299,972,590. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. 29.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

