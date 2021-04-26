DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Tops One Day Volume of $1.03 Million

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. During the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded down 21.3% against the US dollar. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be purchased for $48.57 or 0.00091140 BTC on popular exchanges. DuckDaoDime has a total market cap of $50.32 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DuckDaoDime

DuckDaoDime launched on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,495,465 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,104 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DuckDaoDime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DuckDaoDime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

