Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Bruderman Asset Management LLC

Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Duke Energy accounts for about 3.8% of Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $13,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,728,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $799,224,000 after buying an additional 3,404,795 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $140,645,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 278.6% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 977,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,544,000 after buying an additional 719,678 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,456,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $499,562,000 after buying an additional 498,409 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 157.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 570,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,411,000 after buying an additional 348,947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $99.36. The stock had a trading volume of 50,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,253,770. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $77.58 and a 52-week high of $101.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $76.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.