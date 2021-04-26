Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb cut its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Edison International were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Edison International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Edison International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 38,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edison International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.09.

NYSE EIX opened at $59.19 on Monday. Edison International has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $66.68. The company has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.79, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Edison International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.38%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

