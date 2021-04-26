Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$17.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$16.50 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$19.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

ELD stock opened at C$13.77 on Friday. Eldorado Gold has a 52-week low of C$10.43 and a 52-week high of C$18.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.42, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.36.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$363.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Peter Dubois Lewis sold 3,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.41, for a total value of C$47,287.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$611,432.30. Also, Senior Officer Jason Cho sold 6,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.62, for a total transaction of C$100,879.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$515,067.84. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,880 shares of company stock worth $186,504.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

