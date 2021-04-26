Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 40.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,992 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.38.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LLY traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $186.81. The company had a trading volume of 5,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,060,931. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $218.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $190.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market cap of $179.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

