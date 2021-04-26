Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a net margin of 169.02% and a return on equity of 9.12%.

Shares of NYSE EARN opened at $12.19 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.13. The company has a market cap of $150.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.88. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $13.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

