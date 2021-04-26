eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Major Shareholder Sells $171,534.65 in Stock

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) major shareholder Ltd Ginola sold 66,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total transaction of $171,534.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,430,717 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,942.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ltd Ginola also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 23rd, Ltd Ginola sold 72,527 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $195,822.90.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Ltd Ginola sold 1,807 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.34, for a total transaction of $6,035.38.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Ltd Ginola sold 67,472 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $284,057.12.

On Monday, February 22nd, Ltd Ginola sold 135,418 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $586,359.94.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Ltd Ginola sold 120,218 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $532,565.74.

On Friday, February 12th, Ltd Ginola sold 19,556 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total transaction of $73,921.68.

EMAN opened at $2.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.87 million, a PE ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.35. eMagin Co. has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $5.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.29.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). eMagin had a negative return on equity of 26.05% and a negative net margin of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $7.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eMagin Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of eMagin from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eMagin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in eMagin in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in eMagin by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 17,420 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in eMagin by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 45,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in eMagin during the 4th quarter worth about $542,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in eMagin by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 16,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

eMagin Company Profile

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super eXtended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

