Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.74

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.74 and last traded at $11.71, with a volume of 77820 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.26.

ERJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Embraer from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Embraer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.55.

The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Embraer by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Embraer by 13.8% during the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 22,623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in shares of Embraer by 3.7% during the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 81,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Embraer by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 34,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Embraer by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. 33.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

