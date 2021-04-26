Enable Midstream Partners (ENBL) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Enable Midstream Partners to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Enable Midstream Partners to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ENBL stock opened at $6.98 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.45 and a beta of 2.66. Enable Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.1653 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.47%. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.35%.

ENBL has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised Enable Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Enable Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enable Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.55.

About Enable Midstream Partners

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering and processing services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Anadarko and Williston basins for its producer customers.

