Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Hits New 52-Week High at $73.45

Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $73.45 and last traded at $73.45, with a volume of 437 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.87.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WIRE. Sidoti cut Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Encore Wire from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.12 and a 200-day moving average of $59.57.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.51. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $380.82 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.89%.

In other news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. 3.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,183,590 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $192,830,000 after purchasing an additional 222,744 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,466,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $88,820,000 after purchasing an additional 172,268 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Encore Wire in the fourth quarter worth about $20,523,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Encore Wire by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,115 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 240,126 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,544,000 after purchasing an additional 84,162 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encore Wire Company Profile (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

