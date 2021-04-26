Energycoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.00 (ENRG)

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 26th. One Energycoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Energycoin has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. Energycoin has a total market capitalization of $320,569.35 and approximately $9.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00030987 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00024658 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00008329 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 70.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00005171 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00006421 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Energycoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Energycoin is energycoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “EnergyCoin (ENRG) is a pure PoS scrypt altcoin with an initial distribution of 110000000 coins going to the 2000 members of the community. The PoS annualised rates drop by 2% per year from 10% to 2% in year 5 – thereafter at year six there is a fixed interest rate of 1% per annum. There is a thirty second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. “

