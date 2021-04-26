Enzyme Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.69 Million (MLN)

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One Enzyme coin can now be bought for approximately $101.74 or 0.00189438 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Enzyme has a market capitalization of $182.40 million and $4.69 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Enzyme has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Enzyme alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.62 or 0.00064454 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00019913 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001862 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.02 or 0.00061479 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.08 or 0.00739323 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.80 or 0.00094590 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,967.30 or 0.07386707 BTC.

Enzyme Coin Profile

Enzyme is a coin. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,824,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,792,738 coins. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Buying and Selling Enzyme

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enzyme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enzyme using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Enzyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enzyme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.