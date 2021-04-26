EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $195,576,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 543.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 250,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,724,000 after buying an additional 211,442 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 220.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 300,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $107,817,000 after buying an additional 206,985 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 530,694 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $190,174,000 after buying an additional 180,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,318,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,191,000 after purchasing an additional 159,798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total value of $1,323,931.21. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EPAM. VTB Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $404.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $377.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.82.

NYSE EPAM opened at $457.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $395.23 and its 200-day moving average is $358.97. The firm has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.39 and a 12-month high of $458.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.37. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $723.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.22 million. Equities analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

