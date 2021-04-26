ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) to post $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ePlus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.20. ePlus reported earnings per share of $1.24 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ePlus will report full year earnings of $6.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.17 to $6.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.48 to $6.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ePlus.

Get ePlus alerts:

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $427.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.38 million. ePlus had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other ePlus news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Also, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $478,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,413.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,913. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ePlus by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 27,741 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in ePlus by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ePlus by 4.8% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of ePlus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 132,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ePlus stock opened at $99.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.84. ePlus has a 1 year low of $61.98 and a 1 year high of $107.64.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ePlus (PLUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.