Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the bank will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.00 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist raised their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Hovde Group upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.50 to $82.50 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.63.

NASDAQ TCBI opened at $65.89 on Monday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $93.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 6.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS.

In other news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa purchased 10,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,405.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,405.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCBI. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 593.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,948,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,455 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $892,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,165,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,196,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,170,000 after purchasing an additional 542,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 706,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,054,000 after purchasing an additional 395,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

