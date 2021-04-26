Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) vs. Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Head-To-Head Review

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) and Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Duke Realty has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equity Commonwealth has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

96.6% of Duke Realty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.4% of Equity Commonwealth shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Duke Realty shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Equity Commonwealth shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Duke Realty and Equity Commonwealth’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Duke Realty $973.76 million 17.41 $428.97 million $1.44 31.51 Equity Commonwealth $127.85 million 26.98 $492.68 million $0.78 36.36

Equity Commonwealth has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Duke Realty. Duke Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equity Commonwealth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Duke Realty and Equity Commonwealth, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Duke Realty 0 3 8 0 2.73 Equity Commonwealth 0 0 0 0 N/A

Duke Realty presently has a consensus price target of $42.10, suggesting a potential downside of 7.21%. Given Duke Realty’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Duke Realty is more favorable than Equity Commonwealth.

Profitability

This table compares Duke Realty and Equity Commonwealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duke Realty 22.76% 4.30% 2.54% Equity Commonwealth 604.59% 14.07% 12.97%

Summary

Duke Realty beats Equity Commonwealth on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

