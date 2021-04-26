ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $123.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies stock opened at $112.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. ESCO Technologies has a 52 week low of $71.13 and a 52 week high of $115.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.06.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.95 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 13.91%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ESCO Technologies will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

In related news, Director Larry W. Solley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $211,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,108.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,620 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,023 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

