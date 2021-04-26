Essex Savings Bank Has $2.45 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Essex Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,023,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,759,000 after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $383.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $367.31 and its 200-day moving average is $344.84. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $253.97 and a one year high of $384.45.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

