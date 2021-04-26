Essex Savings Bank Has $212,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Essex Savings Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,344,000 after purchasing an additional 960,505 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,026,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,304,000 after acquiring an additional 603,625 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,115,000 after acquiring an additional 92,098 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,711,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,117,000 after acquiring an additional 61,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,698,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,575,000 after acquiring an additional 120,269 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $217.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.25. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $138.37 and a 1 year high of $217.87.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

