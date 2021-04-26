Essex Savings Bank Has $264,000 Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Essex Savings Bank lowered its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 673.8% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $44.91 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $15.43 and a one year high of $44.91.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Vertical Research raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Carrier Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen raised Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.87.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

