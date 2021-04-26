Essex Savings Bank Has $443,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Essex Savings Bank lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 7.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 526.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 25,018 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 37.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,090,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000.

Shares of IWR stock opened at $77.93 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $78.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

