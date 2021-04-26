Essex Savings Bank Has $546,000 Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in General Electric were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 566,506,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,118,268,000 after buying an additional 2,194,969 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 480,790,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,192,540,000 after buying an additional 65,865,371 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 89,859,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $970,480,000 after buying an additional 632,923 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $714,522,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,474,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $361,528,000 after buying an additional 313,932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE stock opened at $13.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $119.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $14.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.95.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, March 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.21.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

