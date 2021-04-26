Essex Savings Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 496.0% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.79.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $56,199,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $59.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.77 and a fifty-two week high of $60.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.03. The firm has a market cap of $83.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.01%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

