Essex Savings Bank Sells 850 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Essex Savings Bank trimmed its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 11,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

In related news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 580 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $36,325.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,717.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

SON opened at $65.42 on Monday. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $42.41 and a 12-month high of $65.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.59 and a 200-day moving average of $59.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.71.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.