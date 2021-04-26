European Biotech Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period To Expire on April 26th (NASDAQ:EBACU)

European Biotech Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:EBACU) quiet period will expire on Monday, April 26th. European Biotech Acquisition had issued 12,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 16th. The total size of the offering was $120,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During European Biotech Acquisition’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ EBACU opened at $10.01 on Monday. European Biotech Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $10.32.

Get European Biotech Acquisition alerts:

About European Biotech Acquisition

European Biotech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for European Biotech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Biotech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.