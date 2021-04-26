Evanson Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 2,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IWM stock traded up $2.42 on Monday, reaching $228.18. 1,036,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,232,781. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.37. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $117.18 and a 52 week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

