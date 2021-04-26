Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $4.69 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Evanson Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,468 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 0.7% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $98.29. 181,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,621,756. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.46. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.27 and a fifty-two week high of $98.13.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

