Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $91.84 Million Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,848,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 321,684 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold Trust makes up about 13.6% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Evanson Asset Management LLC owned about 2.10% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $91,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 121,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 50,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 217,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 13,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 400,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares during the period.

PHYS stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.10. 4,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,099,135. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a one year low of $13.23 and a one year high of $16.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.43.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding substantially all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

