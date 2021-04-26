Evanson Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 108.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,508,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

IWO traded up $4.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $312.80. The stock had a trading volume of 10,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,418. The business has a 50-day moving average of $303.62 and a 200-day moving average of $286.25. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $170.69 and a one year high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

