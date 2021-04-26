Evanson Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Evanson Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,209 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MCD shares. Cowen raised their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.80.

McDonald’s stock traded down $2.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $232.12. The company had a trading volume of 56,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134,306. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $167.85 and a 12-month high of $235.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $223.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

