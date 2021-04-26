Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Shares Purchased by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,456 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EVBG. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Everbridge by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,129,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,562,000 after purchasing an additional 444,788 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,766,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,388,000 after buying an additional 185,953 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth $97,873,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 655,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,746,000 after acquiring an additional 14,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 479,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,478,000 after acquiring an additional 139,665 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 5,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.46, for a total transaction of $956,983.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,089.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,063 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $274,193.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,274.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,026 shares of company stock worth $3,560,665. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EVBG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.92.

Shares of EVBG stock opened at $138.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.08 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Everbridge, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.17 and a 12-month high of $178.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.88 and a 200-day moving average of $134.29.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $75.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.48 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 32.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.82%. Research analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

