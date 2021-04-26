Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN)

Analysts at Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 56.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RUN. Piper Sandler raised shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.86.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $55.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,392.60 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.87 and its 200 day moving average is $64.61. Sunrun has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $100.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $320.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.90 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 0.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sunrun will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 1,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $99,534.96. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 120,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,559,269.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald Alan Risk sold 47,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total transaction of $3,698,678.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 308,954 shares of company stock valued at $19,596,445 in the last quarter. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Sunrun during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.