Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Raised to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on EVRG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Evergy from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.86.

Evergy stock opened at $63.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Evergy has a twelve month low of $48.61 and a twelve month high of $65.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.86.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Evergy news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $56,870.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,822 shares in the company, valued at $103,617.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Anthony D. Somma sold 32,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $1,734,954.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,836.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,673 shares of company stock worth $1,863,735 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 1,536.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 249,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,684,000 after acquiring an additional 234,341 shares during the last quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd boosted its holdings in Evergy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 102,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Evergy during the third quarter worth about $403,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Evergy during the third quarter worth about $1,907,000. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Evergy during the third quarter worth about $24,784,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

