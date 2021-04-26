Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb cut its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,408,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,630,661,000 after purchasing an additional 84,744 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 25,533,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,208,906,000 after acquiring an additional 939,501 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,959,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $602,080,000 after acquiring an additional 30,701 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,636,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,061,000 after acquiring an additional 22,513 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $235,467,000. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $88.17 on Monday. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $73.61 and a 12-month high of $96.66. The stock has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.06 and a 200 day moving average of $87.07.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.86%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ES. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.45.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

