Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €24.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

EVK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.50 ($38.24) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €29.86 ($35.13).

Shares of EVK opened at €30.39 ($35.75) on Thursday. Evonik Industries has a 12-month low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 12-month high of €32.97 ($38.79). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €29.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €26.66.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

