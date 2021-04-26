Exane BNP Paribas Initiates Coverage on Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)

Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SNOW. Barclays cut their price objective on Snowflake from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Snowflake from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Snowflake from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group started coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $270.00 target price (down from $310.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $286.07.

Snowflake stock opened at $235.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $230.20 and its 200 day moving average is $273.45. Snowflake has a one year low of $205.07 and a one year high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.64 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 47,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $11,796,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,186 shares in the company, valued at $11,796,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 30,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.46, for a total value of $6,800,157.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,252,098 shares of company stock valued at $280,548,704 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Snowflake in the third quarter worth $284,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in Snowflake in the third quarter worth $369,000. Codex Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in Snowflake in the third quarter worth $1,970,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Snowflake in the third quarter worth $2,635,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Snowflake in the third quarter worth $4,066,000. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

