Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 29.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Cognex by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Cognex by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Cognex by 17.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Cognex by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cognex in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cognex from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.44.

In related news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $411,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $853,188.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 129,800 shares of company stock worth $10,781,888. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $85.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.82 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.16. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $47.68 and a 52 week high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $223.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.81 million. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

