Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $521,000 Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 1,410.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,172 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,820 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,996 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 7,275 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.05.

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $166.73 on Monday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $178.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.60, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.42. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $665.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.96, for a total value of $247,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,338,331.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

