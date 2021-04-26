Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $557,000 Stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LOPE. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 41.3% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 4.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 59.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 22.3% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

In other news, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total transaction of $7,604,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,166,485.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lori Browning sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total value of $240,636.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,453.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,200 shares of company stock valued at $12,190,336 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LOPE. Barrington Research increased their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.75.

NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $111.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.64 and a twelve month high of $115.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.79.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $238.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.14 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 30.17%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

Further Reading: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.