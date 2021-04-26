Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stock Position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth about $4,778,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,972,000 after buying an additional 321,617 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth about $19,778,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,795,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,735,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,655,000 after purchasing an additional 934,140 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gerard D. Neugent sold 6,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $184,410.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John M. Matovina sold 23,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $719,463.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 138,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,288,776.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,518 shares of company stock worth $1,088,635. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AEL stock opened at $31.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a twelve month low of $15.56 and a twelve month high of $34.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.49.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $521.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist raised their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. American Equity Investment Life presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.70.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

