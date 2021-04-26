Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) PT Lowered to $26.00

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EXEL. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $24.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.09 and a 200-day moving average of $21.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 51.52, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. Exelixis has a 12 month low of $18.18 and a 12 month high of $27.80.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.44 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelixis will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $970,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 465,317 shares of company stock worth $10,464,343. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 113,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Exelixis by 573.9% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 90,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 76,900 shares during the period. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Exelixis by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Exelixis by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,309,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,350,000 after buying an additional 1,084,095 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in Exelixis by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 6,016 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

